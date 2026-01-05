Guinea Supreme Court confirms Doumbouya's presidential election victory

Guinea's Supreme Court on Sunday validated an overwhelming presidential election victory for junta chief Mamady Doumbouya, crediting him with 86.72% of votes.

This confirms provisional results announced earlier last week, following the December 28 election that excluded opposition heavyweights from the ballot.

The runner-up, Abdoulaye Yéro Baldé, won 6.59% of the vote, also unchanged from the provisional result.

Baldé, who had challenged the election result in a filing with the Supreme Court, had since "voluntarily withdrawn" the complaint, the Court's first president, Fode Bangoura, said as he announced the final election tally.

In his first address to the nation after official results were released, Doumbouya adopted a unifying tone.

“Today, there are neither winners nor losers. There is only one Guinea, united and indivisible,” the president-elect said in a broadcast late Sunday, calling on citizens to “build a new Guinea, a Guinea of peace, justice, shared prosperity, and fully assumed political and economic sovereignty.”

Mamadi Doumbouya came to power in a 2021 coup that ousted President Alpha Condé.

This year's presidential election was widely seen as a means to legitimise his stay in power.