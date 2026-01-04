Renewed fighting near Uvira raises tensions in Eastern DR Congo

Renewed tensions are flaring in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, with fresh fighting reported around the city of Uvira in South Kivu province.

Clashes broke out Saturday in several localities about ten kilometers south of Uvira, involving the Congolese army supported by Wazalendo fighters, and AFC/M23 rebels allied with the Twirwaneho group. According to multiple United Nations reports, the armed groups are backed by Rwanda. Fighting was reported in Kigongo and surrounding areas, with gunfire and explosions heard inside Uvira.

Witnesses say heavy weapons fire was heard in the highland areas and, at times, in residential neighborhoods. While activity continued in central Uvira, insecurity has forced residents from nearby localities to flee toward the city.

Displaced families are sheltering in churches and public buildings, facing difficult conditions due to limited access to clean water and basic services. Civil society organizations warn that the humanitarian situation is deteriorating as displacement increases.

Local civil society leaders are calling on all parties to respect existing agreements and implement an immediate ceasefire. They stress the need to halt the fighting, protect civilians, and allow communities to return safely to their homes.