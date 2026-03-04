Welcome to Africanews

DR Congo mine landslide death toll tops 200: government

A miner works at the D4 Gakombe coltan quarry in Rubaya, Democratic Republic of Congo, on Friday, May 9, 2025  
Moses Sawasawa - Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

with AFP

The death toll from a landslide at a mining site in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has passed 200, the government said Wednesday.

A shaft collapsed at the country's largest coltan mine in the rebel-controlled east on Tuesday, witnesses told AFP, with an initial toll of six dead.

The Rubaya mining site lies about 70 kilometres (45 miles) west of Goma, capital of North Kivu province, which is under the control of the Rwanda-backed armed group M23.

"The provisional toll counts more than 200 compatriots who lost their lives, including 70 children and numerous wounded," said the mining ministry in a statement.

AFP could not independently confirm the toll in the remote region, where neither humanitarian organisations nor major health structures have access and where telecommunications are regularly cut.

