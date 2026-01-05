Nigeria: Death toll rises to 50 in Niger state market attack

The death toll from an armed attack on a market in Nigeria’s Niger state has risen to 50, according to local reports.

Gunmen stormed the Kasuwan Daji market in Demo village on Saturday. They opened fire on residents, abducted several people and looted food supplies.

A mass funeral was held for the victims while the wounded were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu condemned the attack and said he has directed security officials to hunt down the gunmen and rescue the hostages.

"These terrorists have tested the resolve of our country and its people. They must face the full consequences of their criminal actions," he said in a statement on Sunday.

Tinubu also said he has ordered for security operations to be reinforced "around vulnerable communities."

Local residents say the attackers had been lurking in the area for about a week before the assault.

Saturday’s market attack is also believed to be part of a wave of raids that began Friday in nearby communities, including Agwarra and Borgu. Residents say there has been no visible security presence since the violence began.

The attack on Kasuwan-Daji village happened near the Papiri community, where more than 300 schoolchildren and their teachers were kidnapped from a Catholic school in November.

Bandit attacks and mass kidnappings continue to escalate across northwestern and central Nigeria, as security forces struggle to contain the growing violence.