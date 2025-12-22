130 kidnapped Nigerian students freed after one month in captivity

After one month in captivity, 130 Nigerian schoolchildren abducted in Niger state have been released, President Bola Tinubu’s office said on Sunday.

A spokesperson said they were freed after a “military-intelligence driven operation” and are expected to arrive in Niger's state capital Minna on Monday.

The children were among more than 300 people kidnapped from a Catholic boarding school in Papiri village on 21 November. Some managed to escape almost immediately and 100 others were freed earlier this month. Thirty-five students and teachers are still unaccounted for. Authorities said further details will be communicated.

Another presidential spokesperson said in a post on social media that all the students have now been released.

Worsening security situation

One of Nigeria’s worst mass kidnappings in recent years, the abduction put the spotlight on the worsening security situation in northern Nigeria, where armed gangs frequently target schools for ransom.

Tinubu has been under pressure at home and from US President Donald Trump, who has accused Nigeria of failing to protect Christians.

Nigerian authorities do not usually say much about rescue efforts and arrests are rare. Analysts say it’s because ransoms are usually paid, despite officials not admitting to to doing so.