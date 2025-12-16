Gunmen kidnap 13 worshippers in Kogi state, Nigeria

Nigeria
At least 13 people were abducted after armed men attacked Evangelical Church Winning All in Aaaaz-Kiri, a rural community in Nigeria’s central Kogi state, during Sunday morning service. Witnesses said the gunmen opened fire before taking congregants.
Kogi’s information commissioner, Kingsley Fanwo, said five attackers were killed, while others escaped injured. Officials describe the assailants as “bandits,” criminal gangs known for kidnappings for ransom.
This is the second church attack in two weeks in Kogi. Earlier, gunmen raided a church in Ejiba, kidnapping a pastor, his wife, and several members, who are still held.
Fanwo said military operations in neighboring states are pushing bandits toward Kogi. Recent attacks reflect growing insecurity in Nigeria’s central and north-western regions, despite government efforts to deploy troops and police to high-risk areas.
