Authorities in Nigeria secure the release of 100 kidnapped students

After more than two weeks in captivity, 100 students kidnapped from their school in Nigeria have been released.

On November 21, more than 300 hundred people, most of them students, were abducted from St Mary’s School in Papiri, in northern Niger state.

Fifty students escaped almost immediately but the others have been held until now.

According to local media, authorities secured the release of the students who were brought to Nigeria’s capital Abuja. They are due to be returned to Niger state later on Monday. It’s unclear whether their release was achieved by force or through negotiations.

The fate of the students still being held is for now unknown.

Armed groups

Nigeria is battling dozens of armed groups operating in remote communities where the government and security forces have limited reach.

The crisis has grown more complex as groups from other parts of the Sahel region have joined Boko Haram factions seeking to expand their presence in northern Nigeria.

Just days before the Pipiri attack, 25 girls were kidnapped in neighboring Kebbi state. Analysts say armed gangs often target schools to pressure the government into negotiating ransoms. No group has yet claimed responsibility for either attack.