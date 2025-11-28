Parents of children kidnapped in Nigeria continue painful wait for news

The parents of children abducted last week at a school in Nigeria’s northern Niger state gathered on Friday to give authorities more information.

Last Friday, gunmen abducted 303 students and 12 teachers from St Mary’s School in Papiri.

Fifty students have since managed to escape. Authorities have deployed tactical squads, working with local hunters, to rescue those still being held.

Joseph Dimas' 7-year-old son is among the missing. He was told by his contact at the school to come forward with information about his family and his son.

“'[The authorities] need our attestation to come and ask us, to investigate us. How many children do we have? And that is the reason that we came here, to come and say, to tell our, the names of our children, and also the location where we are.”

Armed groups

Nigeria is battling dozens of armed groups operating in remote communities where government and security forces have limited reach. The crisis has grown more complex as groups from other parts of the Sahel region have joined Boko Haram factions seeking to expand their presence in northern Nigeria.

Just days before the Pipiri attack, 25 girls were kidnapped in neighboring Kebbi state. Analysts say armed gangs often target schools to pressure the government into negotiating ransoms. No group has yet claimed responsibility for either attack.

On Wednesday, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu said in a statement that he has declared a nationwide security emergency and ordered additional recruitment into the army and police.

For Joseph Dimas and the other parents, the painful wait continues.

“My prayer is to see my child come back safe and sound without any problems,” Dimas said.