Nigeria: Families of missing children frustrated over frequent school abductions

The dormitories of St. Mary's Catholic Primary and Secondary School after gunmen abducted children and staff in Papiri community in Nigeria, 21 November 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
Christian Association of Nigeria via AP
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Nigeria

Families of abducted students in Nigeria are trapped between hope and disappointment. Fifty of the more than 300 schoolchildren abducted from the Catholic St. Mary's School in Nigeria's Niger state have escaped captivity and have been reunited with their families, according to the school authority.

The children escaped individually between Friday and Saturday.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing to save the remaining students as their parents struggle with helplessness and frustration.

A total of 253 schoolchildren and 12 teachers are still being held by the kidnappers. Pope Leo has called for their immediate release.

"They were being trafficked on foot, the way shepherds control their herds. The gunmen were on bikes while controlling the girls," said the father of an abducted boy.

"I'm sad, my whole life is filled with sadness. He's my only son. He's my firstborn. Please help us," said the mother of another missing student. They spoke anonymously for security reasons.

Frustration is building up in the local Papiri community.

"Everybody is keeping quiet," said a resident. "We want the government to come quickly and rescue these children."

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the abductions.

"We're just praying and hoping that the children will be rescued and returned back safely to their parents," said Daniel Atori, a spokesperson for the Christian Association of Nigeria in Niger state, which owns St. Mary's.

The attack on St. Mary’s School occurred just days after armed men abducted 25 students in neighbouring Kebbi state.

Families have criticised authorities for failing to prevent such kidnappings, which have become widespread in the past decade.

Additional sources • EBU

