Nigeria: Vice principal killed as armed men kidnap 25 students in Kebbi

At least 25 students have been abducted from the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Nigeria's Maga town, Kebbi State, following an overnight attack by gunmen.

The incident occurred early hours of Monday in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area. Witnesses said the attackers stormed the school around midnight, killing the vice principal, Malam Hassan Makuku, who reportedly tried to shield the students.

Police spokesperson CSP Nafiu Abubakar confirmed that 25 students were taken during the raid. He said security agencies had begun search and rescue efforts.

Kebbi’s Chief Press Secretary, Ahmed Idris, said Deputy Governor Umar Tafida had been sent to the area to assess the situation on behalf of Governor Nasir Idris, who was out of the state at the time.

Residents described scenes of fear and mourning, with prayers offered for the slain vice principal and the safe return of the abducted girls.

This latest attack adds to a growing list of abductions targeting schools in northern Nigeria.

In February 2021, 317 girls were kidnapped from a secondary school in Jangebe, Zamfara State, while the same month, gunmen seized dozens of students and staff from Government Science College, Kagara, in Niger State.

In December 2020, 300 boys were abducted from a school in Kankara, Katsina State. Similar attacks occurred in Dapchi in 2018 and Chibok in 2014, where Boko Haram kidnapped hundreds of schoolgirls, incidents that drew global condemnation.