Mali sees record surge in foreign kidnappings by jihadist groups

By Africanews

Mali

Mali is facing a dramatic escalation in insecurity as jihadist groups have carried out a record number of kidnappings targeting foreigners this year. According to data from ACLED, at least 22 to 26 foreign nationals were abducted between May and October 2025 — the highest figure ever recorded in the country.

The number nearly doubles the previous record of 13 kidnappings in 2022. Victims include Chinese, Indian, Egyptian, Emirati, and Iranian nationals, as well as several people from the Balkans — a Serbian, a Croat, and a Bosnian. These abductions are attributed largely to the JNIM, the Al-Qaeda-linked coalition operating across the Sahel.

Experts say the practice has become a key pillar of JNIM’s so-called “economic jihad”. Ransoms have reportedly reached staggering levels; in one case, the group is believed to have secured up to 50 million dollars for the release of an Emirati hostage and his entourage.

Beyond financing militant operations, these kidnappings aim to undermine foreign investment and further destabilize Mali’s already fragile political and economic landscape. With international actors increasingly targeted, the crisis poses growing risks for diplomacy, development projects, and regional security across West Africa.

