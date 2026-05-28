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Nigeria's former VP Atiku Abubakar clinches his party's presidential nomination

Atiku Abubakar accepts African Democratic Congress party's presidential nomination, Abuja Nigeria, 27 May 2026   -  
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Nigeria

Former vice-president and veteran Nigerian politician, Atiku Abubakar, has accepted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) party’s nomination as its presidential candidate.

"I wish to express my profound appreciation for the privilege which you have bestowed on me of leading our great party, the African Democratic Congress, into to the next elections as the presidential candidate," he said.

Atiku outperformed two rival aspirants in a primary election and positions him for an historic fourth run for the post.

In a post on X after his victory, he commended the party for demonstrating that democracy was alive in Nigeria, despite what he said was the ruling party’s efforts to crush it.

He said that in the ADC, members were allowed to express their views, to have ambitions, and contest for elective positions in a free, fair, and transparent process.

Atiku has accused the government of engineering leadership crises in opposition parties and harassing political rivals.

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