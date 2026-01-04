At least 30 killed in market attack in Nigeria’s Niger State

At least 30 people have been killed and several others abducted after gunmen attacked a market in Nigeria’s Niger State, according to police. The attackers stormed Kasuwan Daji market in Demo village on Saturday afternoon, setting stalls on fire and looting food.

Police say the gunmen, locally known as bandits, arrived on motorcycles and opened fire indiscriminately. Witnesses describe scenes of panic, saying women and children were not spared, and bodies were still being recovered hours later.

The attack is part of a wave of raids that began Friday in nearby communities, including Agwarra and Borgu. Residents say there has been no visible security presence since the violence began.

Police say efforts are underway to rescue those kidnapped, while the military has yet to comment.

The assault comes weeks after more than 300 schoolchildren and staff were abducted in the same state and held for nearly a month.

Bandit attacks and mass kidnappings continue to escalate across northwestern and central Nigeria, as security forces struggle to contain the growing violence.