British rapper Ghetts jailed 12 Years for fatal drink-drive crash that killed student

British recording artist Ghetts has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after admitting to causing the death of a student while driving under the influence and at high speed.

The rapper, whose real name is Justin Clarke-Samuel, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving. At London’s Old Bailey, Judge Mark Lucraft KC handed down the 12-year sentence and banned him from driving for 17 years.

The victim was 20-year-old Nepalese student Yubin Tamang, who died two days after being struck while crossing the road. Prosecutor Philip McGhee told the court that Clarke-Samuel was driving at speed, one-and-a-half times over the legal alcohol limit, and failed to stop at six red traffic lights before the collision. He did not call emergency services after the crash.

In a statement read outside court, Tamang’s parents, Sharmila and Bikash Tamang, said their “hearts were broken beyond repair.” While they expressed relief that Clarke-Samuel pleaded guilty, they said they could not forgive him.

Judge Lucraft acknowledged the rapper’s “genuine remorse” and his charitable work, but said that record was overshadowed by the fatal decision to drink and drive, costing a young man his life.