Anthony Joshua pays tribute to friends killed in Nigeria car crash

In an emotional video post on social media, British boxer Anthony Joshua has paid tribute to his two close friends who died in a car crash in Nigeria in December.

The former world heavyweight champion was sitting in the back of the vehicle when it hit a stationary truck in Lagos, killing Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami.

Joshua, who also holds Nigerian nationality, sustained minor injuries in the collision.

He had been on holiday with his friends following his knockout victory over US YouTuber turned-boxer Jake Paul in Miami on 19 December.

The 36-year-old called the two men his brothers, "my left and my right", and said he had been through a "tragic, traumatic time".

"Not only did their parents, their uncles, their cousins, their friends, and myself lose two great men, we lost people that we dearly care about and have been major players in all of our lives," he said.

Ghami, a strength and conditioning coach, had been part of Joshua's team for more than a decade, while Ayodele, an old friend, was a personal trainer.

Joshua also said he wanted to thank all those around the world who had shown “so much love, care, [and] support”.

“We saw the messages, the tweets, the social media, the YouTubes, the prayers, it's all been acknowledged," he said.

In his video, Joshua gave little away about his boxing plans, but noted "the mission must go on".

Earlier this month, Joshua shared online footage of himself returning to the gym, hitting pads with a trainer for what he called "mental strength therapy".

The driver of the car, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, appeared in court in Nigeria earlier this month and has been charged with several counts, including dangerous driving causing death.

His case was adjourned to 25 February at the prosecution's request.