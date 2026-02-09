Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Guinea-Bissau opposition leader summoned to military court over coup allegations

Domingos Simoes Pereira, Prime Minister of Guinea-Bissau, speaks during the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters, Monday, Sept. 29, 2014.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Guinea-Bissau

Guinea-Bissau’s main opposition leader, Domingos Simões Pereira, has been summoned to appear before a military court, accused of links to multiple coup plots, according to judicial and military sources.

Pereira, head of the PAIGC party that led Guinea-Bissau to independence in 1974, was arrested during the November coup that toppled President Umaro Sissoco Embaló, just days after presidential elections.

Although released last month, he remains under house arrest over separate financial crime investigations. Now, the military says he’s suspected of involvement in at least two attempted coups, in late 2023 and October 2025.

Guinea-Bissau has suffered five coups since independence, with chronic poverty, corruption, and drug trafficking fueling ongoing instability.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..