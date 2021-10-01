Guinea coup leader sworn in as transitional president

Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, who led last month's coup in Guinea, was sworn in as interim president on Friday promising to respect the West African state's international commitments while transitioning to civilian rule.

Doumbouya, who led the overthrow of president Alpha Conde on September 5, was sworn in by Supreme Court head Mamadou Sylla for a transition period of unspecified length.

The new interim president spoke of his "commitment" that neither he nor any member of the junta would stand in any future elections that the military have promised to organise after the transition period.

His administration's mission is to "refound the state" he said, by drafting a new constitution, fighting corruption, reforming the electoral system and then organising "free, credible and transparent" elections.

He once again said nothing at the time of his swearing in about how long he will remain the interim leader.

The new president also promised to "respect all the national and international commitments to which the country has subscribed."

- Turbulence -

Wearing a beige dress uniform, red beret and dark glasses, the new national leader also vowed to "loyally preserve national sovereignty" and to "consolidate democratic achievements, guarantee the independence of the fatherland and the integrity of the national territory".

The ceremony was held at the Mohammed-V palace in Conakry on the eve of a public holiday celebrating the 1958 declaration of independence from France.

Doumbouya will serve as transitional president until the country returns to civilian rule, according to a blueprint unveiled by the junta on Monday that does not mention a timeline.

The September 5 coup, the latest bout of turbulence in one of Africa's most volatile countries, saw the overthrow of 83-year-old president Conde.

