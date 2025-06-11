China's foreign minister meets with several African counterparts

with agencies
China’s foreign minister, Wang Yi, has met with several of his African counterparts reassuring them of Beijing’s commitment to projects in their countries.
The meetings on Tuesday in Changsa, the capital of Hunan Province, were part of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.
Foreign ministers from Kenya, Senegal, Tanzania, Namibia, Botswana, and Angola attended the discussions.
Wang said the ministerial meeting would enhance Beijing’s solidarity with countries in the Global South.
He said China was willing to continue sharing new development opportunities with African countries, and help them to modernise.
Speaking to Kenya’s foreign minister, Musalia Mudavadi, he said China would work to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries and the basic norms governing international relations.
