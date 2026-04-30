‘Now I believe in myself,’ Yomif Kejelcha on his sub-2-hour marathon and coming second in London

Yomif Kejelcha ran his first marathon in London and finished in 1 hour, 59 minutes, and 41 seconds, becoming the second person to complete the race in under two hours.

He crossed the line just 11 seconds behind Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe, who won the race in a world record of 1 hour, 59 minutes, and 30 seconds.

“It’s amazing. It’s history, I don’t have the words really, I’m very happy,” he told Euronews Health.

The London Marathon had long been a dream for the Ethiopian athlete. Despite finishing second, one record belongs to him alone: the fastest marathon debut ever.

“I got to do my dream marathon, I ran fast, I can’t believe it. Even if I run another 57 [marathons], I don’t care, this one has changed everything,” Kejelcha said.

At 28 years old, and after a long career across track and shorter distances, London marked Kejelcha’s first marathon. He is the former world record holder in the half-marathon and the indoor short-track mile.

Going into the race, he said he had not expected these results. “My preparation was amazing, I was ready mentally, but I was ready to run in two hours and something,” he said.

He had worked hard and was ready for the race, but he didn’t expect to break any records.

For most of the race, Kejelcha ran alongside the Kenyan athlete Sawe, who was competing in his fourth marathon and ended up taking the gold medal.

“For 40km, I controlled the pace well, but after that, it was too hard. He was faster”, he said.

Both runners stuck together up to the last part of the race when Sawe distanced himself by taking the 11-second lead that separated them at the finish line.

“It is a competition; one person is going to win. He beat me, and now I’m ready for the future,” Kejelcha said. “I believe in myself now”.

Marathons are his favourite

Despite his long history at shorter distances, Kejelcha has found a new love in running marathons.

“I think short distances are always harder for me”, he said. “It’s faster, it’s quicker, I like the pace”.

He added that marathon training had required significant adjustments after years focused on track, but that the change has suited him.

Ready to go home

The London Marathon is one of the seven World Marathon Majors, among the most prestigious events for amateur and elite athletes. London has seen multiple world records, becoming one of the fastest courses in the world.

The next races of 2026 will take place in Sydney (30 August), Berlin (27 September), Chicago (11 October), and New York (1 November).

But for now, Kejelcha is ready to go back to Ethiopia. “We’ll see what comes for the future, but now I’m ready to go home and prepare. I need to take some time,” he said.

“I will see with my coach and my manager, but I don’t have a plan for now.”

Even without a specific schedule, his next goal is clear: “I hope I go and beat my personal best”.