Fourth edition of China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo opens in Changsha

The fourth China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo opened on Thursday in the central Chinese city of Changsha, highlighting the commitment of the world's largest developing country to strengthening ties with Africa, the continent with the largest number of developing nations.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended the opening ceremony on Thursday, expressing the belief that the expo will create more opportunities for China-Africa cooperation and yield more results. Ugandan Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, Liberian Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung, and Kenyan Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi also attended the opening ceremony.

Nearly 4,700 Chinese and African companies as well as over 30,000 participants are set to attend the four-day event themed "China and Africa: Together Toward Modernization".

The value of cooperation projects preliminarily agreed upon surpasses 11 billion U.S. dollars, according to organizers. Exhibitors from Africa said the expo provided them with a platform to showcase their local specialty products and they are confident of the results. "The products I brought from South Africa are the exotic, beautiful colors that we recreated. There are over 13 different brands that have come from the continent to showcase their beauty here at Africa Reimagined, so beautiful color, beautiful shapes. The kind of collaboration I'd love to reach at this expo is for Chinese and African people to work together," said Thula Sindi, an exhibitor from South Africa.

During the meeting, 30 economic and trade activities will be held around the 10 partnership actions between China and Africa, covering a wide range of topics and fields such as industrial chain cooperation, traditional medicine, cultural industry and trade, youth innovation and entrepreneurship.

There will also be six special events held during the period, including the China-Africa Private Economy Forum and the China-Africa Film Week.

China is Africa's largest trading partner and has considerably invested in building closer ties with the continent in recent years.

Earlier this week, Beijing notably announced that it would remove all tariffs on African exports in a bid to boost trade with African nations.