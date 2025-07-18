Critics accuse Eswatini authorities of selling out their country over US deportees

Government critics in Eswatini have accused authorities of selling out their country after they took in five men accused of violent crimes who were deported from the United States. Washington appears to be putting pressure on a number of African nations to accept third country deportees as part of its controversial new immigration policy.

Since returning to office in January, US President Donald Trump has been fulfilling his campaign promise to get tough on immigration. But the tactics he’s using are proving highly controversial at home, with masked agents detaining people in the streets and detainees getting lost in the system.

Now that outrage is being shared abroad, as Washington starts to deport criminal migrants to third countries.

Earlier this week, five men described by US officials as “depraved monsters” arrived in Eswatini.

The men, who the US says were convicted of serious crimes, are citizens of Vietnam, Jamaica, Cuba, Yemen and Laos. Their convictions included murder and child rape.

Swazi authorities say the five men are “in transit” and will eventually be returned to their home countries. For now, they said they’re being held in solitary confinement.

Critics have lashed out, saying their country is being treated as a “dumping ground,” even as the tiny southern African nations is already beset by poverty and crime.

Details of the deal under which the deportees arrived haven’t been released but a coalition of Swazi civil rights groups have accused the government of of trading the nation’s sovereignty and dignity for political expediency.

Other African nations including Nigeria say they’re coming under pressure from Washington to also accept deportees. And with Washington shaking up its tariff and visa rules, not everyone will be able to refuse. Earlier this month, eight men arrived in South Sudan.