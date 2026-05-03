Taiwan President Lai Ching-te tours Eswatini amid diplomatic support

Taiwan president Lai Ching-te arrived in Eswatini on Saturday for a state visit to bolster ties with one of its few remaining diplomatic allies despite growing international pressure from China.

Lai attended a military welcome ceremony at the Mandvulo International Conference Hall alongside Mswati III, followed by bilateral talks between the two leaders.

The visit included the signing of a Customs Mutual Assistance Agreement between Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China, and the Kingdom of Eswatini, as well as a joint communiqué affirming continued cooperation.

Mswati said his government would maintain its support for Taiwan’s participation in the international community, reaffirming longstanding diplomatic ties between the two governments.

Lai emphasized Taiwan’s status on the global stage, saying the self-ruled island is a sovereign state and should not be excluded from international engagement.

“No country has the right to prevent Taiwan from contributing to the world,” Lai said, adding that Taiwan would continue strengthening its capabilities and expanding cooperation with international partners.

Eswatini is the only African nation that maintains formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, as Beijing continues to pressure countries to switch recognition to the People’s Republic of China