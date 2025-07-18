Former world number two Ons Jabeur takes a hiatus from women's tennis tour

Former world number two Ons Jabeur is taking a break from the women's tennis tour saying “it’s time to breathe, to heal and rediscover the joy of simply living.”

The 30-year-old Tunisian retired from her first-round match at Wimbledon last week after suffering breathing problems during the tournament’s hottest ever opening day. She’d reached the finals there in 2022 and 2023 but has battled injuries in recent years, falling to her current ranking of 71.

In a post on social media, Jabeur said she’d been fighting many other challenges for the past two years and hadn’t felt truly happy on the court for some time.

In 2022, she was the first woman since Serena Williams to reach the Wimbledon and US Open finals in the same year but fell short of becoming the first African or first Arab woman to win a Grand Slam title in the professional era.

Popular on the circuit, Jabeur thanked her fans saying she’ll continue to stay close, even while away from the court.