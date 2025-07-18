Southern Syria: renewed violence between Druze and Bedouin clans

Renewed fighting erupted overnight into Friday between armed Druze groups and Bedouin clan members in southern Syria.

Officials reported that government forces were preparing to redeploy to the area on Friday after previously withdrawing under a ceasefire agreement that had ended several days of violence earlier this week.

According to two Syrian officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity, government security forces reached an agreement with some Druze factions to re-enter the area to restore stability and safeguard state institutions.

Thousands of individuals remain displaced due to the violence, and the United Nations has struggled to deliver essential humanitarian and medical aid because of the ongoing clashes.

On Friday, Bedouin groups arrived from other regions of Syria to participate in the conflict.

On the outskirts of Al Mazraa, groups congregated in front of buildings that had been set on fire.

An armed individual who identified himself only as Abu Mariam stated that he had traveled from the eastern province of Deir ez-Zor to “support the oppressed.”

“We will not return to our homes until we defeat Al Hijri and his supporters,” he declared, referring to Sheikh Hikmat Al Hijri, a prominent Druze leader opposed to the Damascus government. “We have no issues with civilians and innocent people as long as they remain in their homes.”

Syrian government forces withdrew from the Druze-majority southern province of Sweida following days of clashes with militias associated with the Druze religious minority, which threatened to destabilize the country’s fragile post-war transition.

The conflict prompted airstrikes against Syrian forces by neighboring Israel in defense of the Druze minority before most of the fighting ceased due to a truce announced on Wednesday, mediated by the US, Turkey, and Arab nations.

Under this agreement, Druze factions and clerics would be responsible for maintaining internal security in Sweida, as stated by Syria’s interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Thursday.

The conflict first erupted between Druze militias and local Sunni Muslim Bedouin tribes on Sunday, before government forces stepped in, ostensibly to restore order, but ultimately sided with the Bedouins against the Druze.

The violence resulted in hundreds of deaths over four days, with claims that government-affiliated fighters executed Druze civilians and engaged in looting and arson.

Israel intervened by conducting numerous airstrikes on government fighter convoys and targeting the Syrian Defense Ministry headquarters in central Damascus, marking a significant escalation in its involvement.

The Druze constitute a significant community in Israel, regarded as a loyal minority and frequently serving in the Israeli military.