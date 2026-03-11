Welcome to Africanews

Presidential candidates hold last campaign rallies in Congo

Republic of the Congo

Campaigning for president in the Republic of Congo wraps up on Friday with voting scheduled Sunday.

Seven candidates are in the race for the presidency of the central African oil producer.

They include Joseph Kignoumbi Kia Mboungou, a member of parliament and the leader of "The Chain" party, who is running for the fifth time since 2002.

Anguios Nganguia Engambe, president of the Party for Action of the Republic, is competing for the fourth consecutive time.

Independent candidate Vivien Romain Manangou, Melaine Destin Gavet Elengo of the Republican Movement, and Mabio Mavoungou Zinga from the Alliance are contesting the election for the first time.

President Denis Sassou Nguesso is widely expected to extend his decades-long rule.

His Congolese Worker's Party (PCT) has managed to rally a coalition comprising 20 political parties.

