Thousands in Sofia protest for fair elections and government resignation

Bulgaria saw thousands gather in central Sofia on Wednesday, braving freezing temperatures to demand fair elections as the country edges toward another national vote. The protest followed earlier rallies sparked by a proposed 2026 budget that many feared would deepen the cost of living strain. Although the government later withdrew the plan, anger has widened into calls for the coalition to step down. Demonstrators accused past authorities of vote buying and result manipulation, and criticised the refusal to introduce machine voting for a possible early election. Many also pointed to the influence of sanctioned businessman and politician Delyan Peevski, whose party has backed the outgoing coalition. With repeated elections failing to deliver stability, Bulgaria faces renewed uncertainty after years of deadlock.