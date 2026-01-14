Bulgaria’s Kukeri dancers revive ancient winter rituals

In towns across Bulgaria, thousands come together to watch ancient pagan customs unfold as a shared public moment. Men wear heavy fur, feather and bead costumes, large bells tied around their waists. Painted wooden masks, often handed down through families, portray animals or mythical figures. Groups move from house to house, jumping and stamping so their bells ring in unison, a sound believed to cleanse spaces and bring health and good harvests. The procession features sowing, ritual ploughing and a symbolic birth, symbolising new life. Rooted in Thracian Dionysian traditions, for many dancers, it is less about performance than about keeping the tradition alive and welcoming spring together.