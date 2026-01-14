Vienna battles deep freeze as Danube ice threatens shipping

City services lifted a partial ban on salt spreading until noon to limit falls. The forecast had warned of a rough stretch and hospitals felt it quickly. From midnight to midday, Vienna Rescue treated 65 people after slips on ice, with injuries ranging from bruises to broken bones. The cold also reached the Danube. Ice was broken in Vienna harbour to protect wintering cruise ships and keep routes open. The icebreaker MS Eisvogel, rarely used in recent mild winters, returned to service. With temperatures near minus six degrees, ice can reach ten centimetres in a day, putting the ageing vessel back at the centre of operations.