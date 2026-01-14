Welcome to Africanews

Prime Minister Takaichi and President Lee share drum session in Tokyo

After formal talks in Tokyo on Tuesday, the two leaders relaxed with an unexpected drum session set to K-pop hits. Wearing matching blue gym suits, they sat side by side and played along to songs including BTS’s Dynamite, as shown in a short video released by the Prime Minister’s Office. The moment was Takaichi’s idea, drawing on her past as a keen drummer. Lee said playing the drums had long been a personal wish and thanked his host for the chance. He added that, like finding a shared rhythm, Japan and South Korea could build trust step by step. The light moment followed talks on security, culture and a more stable future relationship.

Japan South Korea K-pop Diplomacy unusual

