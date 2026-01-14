Prime Minister Takaichi and President Lee share drum session in Tokyo

After formal talks in Tokyo on Tuesday, the two leaders relaxed with an unexpected drum session set to K-pop hits. Wearing matching blue gym suits, they sat side by side and played along to songs including BTS’s Dynamite, as shown in a short video released by the Prime Minister’s Office. The moment was Takaichi’s idea, drawing on her past as a keen drummer. Lee said playing the drums had long been a personal wish and thanked his host for the chance. He added that, like finding a shared rhythm, Japan and South Korea could build trust step by step. The light moment followed talks on security, culture and a more stable future relationship.