German Chancellor Merz visits India to boost economic and defence ties

The meeting took place in Gandhinagar, in the western state of Gujarat, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Merz on his first official visit to India. The two leaders signed agreements covering defence cooperation, skills training, health and education, as both sides look to strengthen trade links and reduce reliance on China. The visit also carried strong symbolic weight. Modi and Merz went to Sabarmati Ashram, Mahatma Gandhi’s former home, where the German leader removed his shoes in line with local custom. They later attended the International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad. Discussions then turned to trade, technology and green development, with Germany seeking a larger role in the Indo Pacific.