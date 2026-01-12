Londoners ditch trousers for laughs during the 2026 No Trousers Tube Ride

For a few hours, the London Tube became a place of quiet absurdity rather than rush and rules, on Sunday, as London hosted the 2026 No Trousers Tube Ride. In central London, more than a hundred people boarded the Underground wearing coats, scarves and shoes, but no trousers. Most travelled in briefs or shorts, blending in at first glance before the joke became clear. The gathering began near Chinatown in the early afternoon, with small groups hopping between Tube lines and drawing smiles, photos and puzzled looks from commuters. Participants said the idea was simple. Do something different, break the winter routine and share a laugh with strangers. The event has no political aim and no organisers on the ground. It follows a tradition that started in New York more than twenty years ago and has since spread to other cities.