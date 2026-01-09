Welcome to Africanews

Russian airstrike on multiple residential buildings in Kyiv leaves 4 dead, 24 injured

City officials said four people were killed across Kyiv, among them a paramedic working at the scene in the Darnytskyi district. At least 24 others were injured, including rescuers and medics. Explosions tore through parts of the Comfort Town complex, killing people inside the building and sending dozens to hospital. Several entrances were damaged, windows blown out and sections of façades partially destroyed. Emergency crews worked through the night to clear debris, put out fires and evacuate residents. Electricity, water and heating were disrupted, forcing some families to leave temporarily. Inspections and repair work were still under way as municipal services assessed the full impact of the strike.

War in Ukraine Kyiv Russia Airstrike damage

