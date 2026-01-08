Largest projection show on Tokyo Government Building mesmerizes crowds

Launched in 2024, it holds the Guinness World Record for the largest permanent architectural projection, covering nearly 14,000 square metres. The display uses 40 high-brightness projectors, powered mostly by solar energy, and runs several short sequences between 7 and 9 pm. Weekdays focus on abstract themes such as evolution and lunar cycles. Weekends lean into popular culture, with J-pop performances, anime scenes and a life-size Godzilla looming over the plaza. City officials say the project aims to boost night-time tourism. Critics call it costly, but visitor numbers suggest the show has already become part of Tokyo’s evening routine.