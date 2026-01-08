Robots wow crowds at Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas

As visitors moved through aisles of AI helpers, health technology and wearables, interactive machines emerged as the main draw. A playful example was OlloNi, a wheeled cyber pet developed by Chinese company Ollobot for those wanting a free-fur pet and zero allergy. The show also pointed to rapid progress in physical AI, with machines handling household tasks and larger humanoids demonstrating smoother, more controlled movements. Companies insisted these systems are designed to support workers, not replace them.