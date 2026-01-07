Brazil celebrates Three Kings Day with parade in Rio favelas

Members of the Bright Star of Bethlehem group paraded through Morro da Formiga, a favela in the Muda sub-district of Grande Tijuca, in Rio de Janeiro’s north zone. Dressed in colourful costumes, they moved to the steady beat of drums as residents watched from doorways and balconies. The parade is part of the Folia de Reis tradition linked to Epiphany, which recalls the biblical visit of the three magi. From Christmas through to 20 January, revellers go from house to house, particularly in poorer neighbourhoods, bringing music and prayers while collecting donations to support communal meals. Catholic imagery featured alongside Afro-Brazilian elements, reflecting the blend of beliefs common in local celebrations. The group’s role extends beyond worship, drawing children and teenagers into rehearsals and processions and offering routine and a sense of belonging in an area shaped by poverty and everyday violence.