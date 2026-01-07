Putin attends Orthodox Christmas service with soldiers

Russian President Vladimir Putin was present at the Church of St George the Victorious in Solnechnogorsk-2, where worshippers included serving soldiers and their families. Following the Julian calendar, Christmas in the Russian Orthodox Church falls on 7 January. After the service, Putin addressed those inside the church. He spoke of the Christ as a protector of humanity, then drew a parallel with Russian soldiers. He said the armed forces defend the Fatherland and its people, a role he framed as a sacred duty rooted in history. Turning to children in the congregation, he said they could be proud of their parents in uniform. Putin also referred to unity across faiths and thanked soldiers for their service before wishing those present a Merry Christmas.