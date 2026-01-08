USA: Minneapolis protests erupt after woman killed in ICE operation

By evening, hundreds attended a vigil, lighting candles and calling for resistance to immigration raids. Some held anti-ICE signs and chanted slogans, while nearby streets were blocked by cars and makeshift barricades. The area is close to long-established immigrant markets and not far from where George Floyd was killed in 2020. The 37-year-old motorist was shot in the head in a snowy residential street south of downtown, in front of a family member. Federal officials said the officer acted in self-defence, while the city’s mayor called the shooting reckless and unnecessary.