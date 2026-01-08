Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

USA: Minneapolis protests erupt after woman killed in ICE operation

By evening, hundreds attended a vigil, lighting candles and calling for resistance to immigration raids. Some held anti-ICE signs and chanted slogans, while nearby streets were blocked by cars and makeshift barricades. The area is close to long-established immigrant markets and not far from where George Floyd was killed in 2020. The 37-year-old motorist was shot in the head in a snowy residential street south of downtown, in front of a family member. Federal officials said the officer acted in self-defence, while the city’s mayor called the shooting reckless and unnecessary.

More about
USA Minneapolis Immigration Protests shooting Donald Trump

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..