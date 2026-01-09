Aleppo faces new displacement amid Syrian forces and SDF clashes

As fighting intensifies in the northern city of Aleppo, tens of thousands of residents have fled contested affected Kurdish-majority areas after clashes between government forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. Streets of Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud once home to families are now largely empty, following evacuation orders issued by provincial authorities. At mosques and shelters across the city, displaced families are seeking temporary refuge. Many say they are exhausted after more than a decade of conflict. The violence comes as talks between Damascus and the SDF remain stalled. An agreement signed in March to merge Kurdish forces into the national army by 2025 has made little progress, adding to fears of prolonged instability.