Video of bodies outside Tehran morgue raises alarm about Iran crackdown

Iran is at the centre of renewed concern after a video, verified by AFP, showed dozens of bodies outside a morgue south of Tehran. The footage, filmed at the Kahrizak forensic centre, shows bodies wrapped in black bags laid on the ground, while people believed to be relatives search among them. The video first circulated online on Saturday and was geolocated the following day. Human rights groups say the images point to a deadly crackdown on recent protests. Iran Human Rights, based in Norway, said the footage suggests a high number of deaths linked to nationwide demonstrations. Another group, Hengaw, reported seeing bloodied bodies inside and outside the morgue. Activists accuse security forces of using live ammunition during two weeks of unrest, worsened by an internet shutdown that has limited information from the ground.