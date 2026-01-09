Minute of silence in Switzerland for victims of Crans-Montana fire

A nationwide minute of silence at 14:00 CET saw normal life briefly stop, as bells rang in churches and flags were lowered to honour the 40 victims. In Crans-Montana, residents and visitors gathered in the snow outside the Centre de Congrès Le Régent, which quickly filled to capacity. Others followed the ceremony on large screens set up at Place du Scandia. Flowers and candles were placed near the ruined Le Constellation bar, now a makeshift memorial. Authorities said 116 people were injured in the blaze. Investigators are still examining the cause, while local services focus on supporting families and survivors in a resort left in shock.