Farmers leave Paris but tensions rise in Toulouse over EU-Mercosur trade deal

France woke up to quieter streets on Wednesday as tractors that had surrounded the National Assembly began leaving Paris before sunrise. The vehicles, driven by members of the FNSEA and Jeunes Agriculteurs unions, had entered the capital the previous morning to press their demands. Farmers say they are struggling with rising costs, falling incomes and rules they see as unfair. While Paris was clearing, tension shifted south. Late on Tuesday night, farmers drove tractors into central Toulouse despite a local ban. Around fifteen machines parked near government buildings under close police watch. Protesters again pointed to economic pressure and anger over a planned trade agreement between the European Union and the Mercosur bloc. Union leaders say the actions are meant to keep pressure on the government while talks continue.