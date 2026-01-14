Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Crane falls on train in Thailand, killing at least 30 and injuring dozens more

The accident happened in Sikhio district, in Nakhon Ratchasima province, as the train was travelling from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani with nearly 200 people on board. The crane, used to build an elevated section of a high speed rail line, fell onto the track, derailing the train and crushing several carriages. At least 30 people were killed and dozens more injured. Emergency crews worked through the wreckage, dealing with fires and searching for victims. The government has ordered an investigation into safety standards on the project, which is part of a wider rail link planned to connect Thailand with the region.

More about
Thailand Train crash Crane Rail transport Safety infrastructure

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..