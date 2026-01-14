Videos of Iran protests spread as internet returns

Verified amateur videos posted online show fires lighting up parts of Tehran, with crowds shouting slogans associated with Iran’s former monarchy. Additional footage shows mourners at Tehran’s Behesht Zahra mortuary chanting slogans against those they accuse of responsibility for the deaths, following claims that live ammunition was used against protesters. In Punak Square, people gathered at night, lighting the area with their phones while cheering and chanting. The scenes point to anger that goes beyond one place or group. Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the Islamic republic would not back down, even as the demonstrations enter a second week and continue to test the authorities’ grip.