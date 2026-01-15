Another crane collapse near Bangkok raises safety concerns in Thailand

According to initial reports, a construction accident was reported on a major road near Bangkok after a crane collapsed at an elevated expressway construction site on Rama 2 Road in Samut Sakhon province, south-east of the capital. The crane fell onto the roadway, trapping several vehicles beneath heavy steel girders. One death was reported by volunteer rescue groups, though officials have yet to confirm casualties. Rescue teams were still working at the scene. The accident came as authorities ended the search for survivors from Wednesday’s train disaster in Nakhon Ratchasima, where at least 32 people died. Rama 2 Road projects have drawn criticism in recent years, after a series of serious construction accidents raised repeated questions about safety standards.