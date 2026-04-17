World Athletics panel rejects athlete transfers to Turkey

A World Athletics panel has rejected 11 athlete transfer requests to Turkey, over what it referred to as a ‘coordinated recruitment strategy’ from the country’s government.

Among those who made the requests were five Kenyan athletes, including former women’s marathon world record holder Brigid Kosgei, and four Jamaicans.

The panel said it believed that approval of the applications would jeopardise eligibility and transfer of allegiance rules.

These regulations include criteria seeking to ensure a genuine link between the athlete and nation they represent.

They were tightened seven years ago, with the World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe saying some instances of athletes switching allegiance were tantamount to human trafficking.

In 2016, the country’s team included several athletes from Kenya and two from Jamaica.

The following year, Ramon Guliyev won the 200 metres gold after changing allegiance from Azerbaijan.

Qatar has also used financial incentives to draw foreign athletes.