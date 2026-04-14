Retrial over Maradona's death opens in Buenos Aires

The retrial of Diego Maradona's medical team opens in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, one year after a scandal involving a judge on the case caused the first trial to collapse.

Doctors who attended late Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona during his final illness will return to court on Tuesday, facing a retrial on charges of homicide with possible intent.

The first trial collapsed last year when a judge allegedly allowed unauthorised cameras into the courtroom for a documentary she was appearing in.

Maradona died in 2020 aged 60 of heart failure and pulmonary edema while recovering from brain surgery in Buenos Aires.

Prosecutors say the conditions of his convalescence were "grossly negligent" and have accused the medical team of pursuing a course of action despite knowing it could lead to death.

The defence says Maradona, who fought addictions to alcohol and cocaine, died of natural causes.

The seven defendants all deny the allegations. If convicted, they face between eight and 25 years in prison.