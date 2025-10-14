Cape Verde makes history, qualifies for first-ever FIFA World Cup

CapeVerde
Cape Verde has achieved the unthinkable. In a night of unforgettable celebrations at Estádio Nacional, the island nation defeated Eswatini 3-0 to qualify for their first-ever FIFA World Cup.
With a population of just 525,000, Cape Verde now becomes the second smallest country to ever reach the global stage a moment of national pride that will echo for generations.
Emotions ran high on the pitch and across the country.
“I can’t put into words what I want to say, there’s joy, relief, all sorts of emotions,” said defender Roberto “Pico” Lopes. “This was our goal, and we did it.”
Midfielder Steven Moreira added, “Honestly, I still don’t believe it. We’re in a World Cup. That’s crazy.”
Cape Verde’s qualification is even more remarkable given the competition. They finished ahead of African heavyweights like Cameroon in Group D to book their spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
