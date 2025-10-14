Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Cape Verde makes history, qualifies for first-ever FIFA World Cup

Cape Verde makes history, qualifies for first-ever FIFA World Cup
Cape Verde has achieved the unthinkable. In a night of unforgettable celebrations at Estádio Nacional, the island nation defeated Eswatini 3-0 to qualify.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

CapeVerde

Cape Verde has achieved the unthinkable. In a night of unforgettable celebrations at Estádio Nacional, the island nation defeated Eswatini 3-0 to qualify for their first-ever FIFA World Cup.

With a population of just 525,000, Cape Verde now becomes the second smallest country to ever reach the global stage a moment of national pride that will echo for generations.

Emotions ran high on the pitch and across the country.

“I can’t put into words what I want to say, there’s joy, relief, all sorts of emotions,” said defender Roberto “Pico” Lopes. “This was our goal, and we did it.”

Midfielder Steven Moreira added, “Honestly, I still don’t believe it. We’re in a World Cup. That’s crazy.”

Cape Verde’s qualification is even more remarkable given the competition. They finished ahead of African heavyweights like Cameroon in Group D to book their spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..