Atlantic Music Expo: Cape Verde celebrates its musical heritage

At the annual festival, the archipelago's brightest musical talents not only showcase their art, but also perform an essential service to Cape Verde's culture and identity by keeping traditional music alive.

On the international music scene, Cape Verde is a synonym for morna. This form of folk music is sung in Cape Verdian creole and carries with it the essence of the small archipelago nation situated in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of West Africa.

The grand diva Cesária Évora was the queen of morna and gained international fame for her art.

But the islands of Cape Verde are also home to a plethora of other types of music - and its music scene is bubbling with innovation and talent.

The best place to experience it is the annual Atlantic Music Expo, a music festival and forum for professionals alike. Africanews also covered last year's edition.

The Expo is central to revealing both new talents and keeping alive tradition.

"We will not let our identity die. We carry it with pride. As an artist, I am open to innovation, but I don't lose my roots or my essence. I stay Cape Verdian, but I also bring a breath of fresh air to our music," said Ineida Moniz, a singer and songwriter who was born in a rural area of the archipelago.

Among the up-and-coming artists is Alicia Freitas, a pianist aged just 16. Despite her young age, she is keenly aware of the importance of her art in transmitting and preserving Cape Verdian culture.

"Some fellow musicians have managed to keep traidtional music alive. But few artists really invest in this repertoire. Our culture and our identity therefore risk becoming fractured, since there is nobody to transmit them. I hope that other young people will see the benefits of this work," she said.