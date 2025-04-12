Discover Cape Verde’s vibrant music scene at the Atlantic Music Expo

The Atlantic Music Expo (AME) in Praia, Cape Verde, is far more than just a music market—it’s a hub of talent and cultural exchange, bridging the musical worlds of Africa and the Americas.

Held annually in the capital, Praia, the event has quickly become a must-attend for music industry professionals while offering a rich array of public concerts that showcase Cape Verde's diverse musical heritage.

This year, as the country marks 50 years of independence from Portuguese colonial rule, the AME celebrates a new wave of artists who are shaping the future of Cape Verdean music.

Among the standout performers is Diego Gomes, also known as Dieg, from the island of São Vicente. Representing the cultural evolution of Cape Verde, Dieg speaks passionately about the power of music as the country’s greatest treasure.

"Our country is music. It’s how the world knows us. A perfect example is Cesária Évora, our greatest inspiration, whose music represents something truly unique. Music is our greatest wealth. We may not have oil or natural resources, but we have music—something special that lives in every Cape Verdean," said Diego Gomes "DIEG" a musician.

Zuleica Barros, a singer from Boa Vista, another rural island shaped by tradition, defines herself as an Afro-futurist. Her sound blends contemporary influences with deep cultural roots.

"‘Cada Kual’ is the reflection of my life. Like so many Cape Verdeans, I’ve had a tough journey. We live in resilience, fighting every day for education, food, and health. My song is a tribute to that struggle, infused with an Afro-futurist vision," said Zuleica Barros, a Singer.

Fattu Djakité, born in Guinea-Bissau and raised in Cape Verde from the age of five, blends the musical traditions of both nations. She views the connection between Guinea-Bissau and Cape Verde as a transformative power in her work.

"The bond between Guinea-Bissau and Cape Verde is a source of strength and transformation. I am the poetry of both countries, and I aim to continue representing them through my music," said Fattu Djakité, a singer.

The Atlantic Music Expo continues to inspire with its commitment to showcasing the dynamic and evolving sounds of Cape Verde. The event transitions seamlessly into the Kriol Jazz festival, much to the delight of Cape Verdeans, who are passionate about their music and proud of their cultural heritage.