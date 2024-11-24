Cape Verde's agricultural transformation: From drought to innovation

Just four years after being hit by a severe drought, Cape Verde is undergoing a remarkable agricultural transformation. Once struggling to sustain crops, the archipelago is now embracing innovation, with lush greenery emerging as a symbol of progress. A key driver behind this shift is the implementation of modern infrastructure, including seawater desalination plants.

Empowering Farmers

Agronomist Edy Simão highlights the impact of these developments:

"These measures to boost production and improve water access will truly help farmers achieve better livelihoods. Many already sustain themselves through farming but often need additional income from construction or other jobs. With this support, they can fully rely on their agricultural production."

A Revolution in Agriculture

Cape Verde is mobilizing significant resources to introduce innovative crops and expand seawater desalination. Complementing these efforts, an ambitious agricultural insurance system is being rolled out to provide further stability for farmers.

A Model for West Africa

This agricultural policy is positioning Cape Verde as a model for the region, with support from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). At the 16th meeting of the multidisciplinary team from the FAO's West Africa office in Praia, social protection was a key focus.

FAO Public Policy Officer Bintia Stephen Tchicaya emphasized the importance of viewing social protection as an investment:

"In most of our countries, social protection is seen as an expense. We want governments to recognize it as an investment in human capital."

Challenges in Social Protection

Despite these advancements, West Africa's social protection coverage remains limited, reaching just 13% of the population with at least one service. However, Cape Verde's progress offers hope and a blueprint for sustainable development in the region.